Professional tree climbers are competing this weekend here in the Scenic City. We spoke with some tree specialists about their safety techniques at the 41st annual ISA Southern Tree Climbing Championships.
Challengers from 8 different states compete in a number of timed events.
The winner will go on to represent the southern chapter at the International Tree Climbing Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Fletcher Harper is one of dozens of professional arborists or tree specialists competing to be crowned the southern chapter champion.
Harper says one of the mock incidents is called the arrow rescue, which demonstrates their ability to rescue an injured climber.
Harper owns his own tree service business and understands it can be a dangerous profession.
"There is no really training offered for tree services or tree climber, you kind of have to wing it, a lot of people watch Youtube and Google.. Stuff like that, these comps are invaluable for training new people," said Harper.
Besides training new climbers, Harper says he hopes spectators will learn the importance of safety when it comes to tree services, and to hire professionals if you need any work done.
The championship continues Sunday at East Lake Park, with events starting at 8 am.