We want to warn you that some may find video from the drill disturbing, however we remind viewers that it is all fake.
Bradley County community members, law enforcement, Red Cross college and high school students Cleveland State took part in a quick- reaction, scenario-driven drill to evaluate their response to a mass casualty incident,
Cleveland State holds the it every year to help students experience a major incident. It requires everyone from paramedics to law enforcement to work together.
Cleveland State Community College held a Mass Casualty Drill on Thursday in the Health & Science Center on campus.
The interdisciplinary simulation included students in EMT, paramedics, nursing, medical assisting, criminal justice, early education and social work fields.