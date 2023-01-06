One of the earliest libraries in the state of Tennessee is celebrating its 100 year anniversary this year.
The Cleveland Public Library kicked off its special celebration for the historic milestone with a proclamation and reception Friday.
The Mayor of Bradley County and the Cleveland City Mayor there to celebrate the special day.
The library is made of up three houses, all donated to the city of Cleveland. The houses were built between 1866 and 1882 with modern construction bringing them all together.
"Having all of those old buildings with their different heating and cooling systems and floor levels and various repair issues is a challenge for the director and the staff to maintain but it makes a beautiful place for the public to enjoy,"