The Tennessee Valley continues to show up for Ukrainian Refugees who are fleeing war.
The Providence Haven Mission in Cleveland has been able to help about ten families.
Some families are local and others are believed to be on their way from Ukraine.
"Everyone should have a safe place to live and should have their food and clothes and a warm shelter and to be able to be with their families,” Providence Haven Mission board member Inna Skotsen said.
That is why Skotsen and other Providence Haven Mission board members are working around the clock to figure out ways to help Ukrainian refugees.
“We are looking to have sponsors for people that can help to purchase plane tickets and help them get here safely to the United States specially Cleveland, Tennessee. Then we will help to find furniture, and bathroom necessities, and bedroom, and anything needed to start their lives from zero,” Skotsen said.
As of now, the organization is on a mission to get two families a total of 10 people, reunited with some of their family members who are now in Cleveland.
Skotsen said the group will not give up until the families are here.
“They are from Mariupol. They have had a hard and long journey, and they are still in the process of waiting until they get tickets issued to them,” Skotsen said.
Providence Haven Mission does not have a dollar amount goal or a limit on how many families they help.
They will continue their efforts throughout the ongoing war and after until things are back to normal in Ukraine.
“It is an honor to be a board member here at this mission and this non-profit organization. I have a sense of peace, spreading love to the people and letting them know that there is a better place, there is hope in the future,” Skotsen said.
If you want to donate you can email PHMission@yahoo.com or call Inna Skotsen at 423-310-8052 or Faith Kurochka at 423-790-6388
The organization is also having two fundraiser dinners on May 7 and May 14.
For May 7, tickets can be here.
For May 14, $20 plates will be sold along with baked goods.
The event will be held at 131 Baldwin St SE, Cleveland, TN. 37323.