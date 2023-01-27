A Cleveland mom is helping those who don’t have access to a washer and dryer clean their clothes for free.
Katelyn Dias set up a laundry station in the basement of her home after recognizing a need in her community.
“I was like, well, I have an extra washer and dryer in my basement. I could just set it up for people to come do their laundry for free,” said Dias.
She created a Facebook page called the ‘Free Laundry Project’ to help get the word out.
“After I made the Facebook profile, it just kind of exploded. I’ve been getting messages every day. Once people saw the pictures of the set-up and they realized this wasn't a scam with somebody trying to steal their clothes, people felt much more open to the idea of it,” said Dias.
So far, 15 people have used the laundry station, many of whom are single moms with young children.
The laundry station includes a waiting area with seating, a television, videos, books, Wi-Fi and a coffee station.
Dias says she wanted to create a comfortable space for people to wait while they do their laundry.
The basement is open to anyone who needs it free of charge.
“I try to make it friendly for anybody that might need this," said Dias.
Anyone in need of the service can send Dias a private message on the ‘Free Laundry Project’ Facebook page. Dias is also offering to pick up and drop off laundry if someone doesn’t have transportation.
“It’s a super easy thing you can do to let someone use your washer and dryer and it makes such a difference for them,” said Dias.
Dias is in need of donations, monetary and laundry supplies, to keep the laundry station open. She says her electric bill has doubled.
Anyone interested in helping should message Dias on Facebook.
Her Venmo is @Katelyn-Dias.