You may of seen all of the amazing work recognized at the Oscars last Sunday, but did you know a local high school graduate was part of a winning team?
Cleveland High School Alumni Ben Murphy helped "Avatar: Way of Water" win an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
The 2011 grad was the First Assistant Editor on the film.
"I am beyond proud of our crew. So many people contributed to the making of this first Avatar sequel," Murphy said. "It is very gratifying to see our team get recognition by our industry peers for the artistry and craft put into the film. Now we just have to put the same passion and hard work into the next three Avatar films! Onward to Avatar 3!"
Congratulations to Murphy and his team.