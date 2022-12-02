A Cleveland woman is claiming she's dealing with severe leaks and mold in her rental home and is now facing eviction. But her landlord claims she's behind on rent which is the cause for eviction.
Traci Davis says she moved from Ohio to Tennessee with her brother and her son in May of 2020. They found a home to rent in Cleveland from First Enterprise Real Estate and Construction, owned by a local attorney, Tim Shaw.
Davis says the serious problems began in October of 2020 when their septic tank backed up and her family was left without running water. Unable to get hold of the rental office, she says they paid a plumber $500 out of pocket to fix the issue.
"Fix your houses, I mean I shouldn't have to live like this, no body should have to live like this," said Davis.
Davis says continued plumbing issues have cost her more than $2,500.
"We have no report of any repairs or request from this family, if they had a plumber out here, they also did that without my permission," said Tim Shaw.
In a meeting, last December, she says.. Shaw agreed to a list of repairs.
"Mr. Shaw said he would have it fixed with in a month or two, never heard from him again," said Davis.
Over the next year, a shower leak she says she reported was not fixed. Davis says she was told maintenance was too busy.
"The ceiling in the basement collapsed, March 6th I sent a picture, texted it to Betty," said Davis.
The hole now appears to be covered in thick black mold which has grown through out the house.
Tim Shaw says he believes that the Davis's intentionally or negligently broke a faucet valve in the bathroom which is the cause for the mold, leaks and hole.
Shaw says he sent his contractor to take care of the problems several times after the March incident.
"And he was asked to leave because the gentleman had to go to work, or for whatever reason," said Shaw.
Davis says Shaws office contacted her last month, informing her she owes $10,000 in missed rent, late fees, accrued interest and for damage in the home.
Davis claims she has never missed rent, but says she does pay it in pieces every two weeks.
"I can give you an extra $50 a month, but he's not going to go for that, I'm like… ok I don't know what you want me to do... well then you just be ready for eviction," said Davis.
"This family has lied about their animals, they've denied us access to the home, and they haven't paid their rent on time, so it's not going to go well for them," said Shaw.
Shaw says he is set to go to court with the Davis's on December 21st. If he wins the Davis will have 10 days to move out.
"I just want him to do right by the people who rent from him," said Davis.
"Her future is up to her, she can try to come and work things out with me, I'm a reasonable guy," said Shaw.
The Davis's have met with an attorney and say they plan to fight back.