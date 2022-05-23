For the first time since facing new charges related to a February fire at a Cleveland daycare facility, James Carpenter appeared in court in Bradley County.
He missed his formal appearance by moments Monday, showing up to the courtroom after lawyers and a judge set his next court date.
Carpenter is charged with child endangerment and reckless burning for the fire that broke out at Little Lambs Daycare in Cleveland in February.
He was indicted earlier this month, for the first time being accused of starting the fire, himself. He had previously admitted to investigators he was drinking on the job, according to a police report filed about the fire.
Carpenter previously faced 27 counts of child neglect, one for each child who was inside the building when the fire broke out.
In March, however, a judge dismissed his charges, saying the children were not in his care, and he could not be charged with child neglect. In April, a grand jury indicted him on 27 counts of child endangerment, instead. The indictment also included charges that he started the fire, despite all of the evidence from the fire's investigation not being returned yet.
"I'm going to leave it up in God's hands. So, whatever happens, happens," said Domanek Watson, whose daughters Alivia and Journey were inside the building at the time of the fire. "You can't show emotion to a situation like this, even though you want to. You can't because you have to be smart about the situation. You have to think what's in the best interest of your kids."
Since the fire, the daycare has closed indefinitely. The unofficial cause of the fire was ruled as "carelessness and smoking." Investigators are still waiting on DNA samples to be returned from labs in Nashville, according to a Bradley County EMA spokesperson.
"I just really wanted to hear an apology. That's all I really wanted," said Watson, who went to the courthouse Monday for Carpenter's hearing. "When I saw him, because he walked past me, I looked at him and he just looked at me and dropped his head. So, I'm not going to get that."
A judge set Carpenter's next court date for August 15. That's when a judge will review the case and look toward a criminal trial for Carpenter. The dates for that have not yet been set.
No one was injured in the fire, but 27 kids were inside when it broke out.
"Alivia still has her moments," said Watson. "But she's doing real good with it because my mom coaches her. We ride past that daycare every day. So, this morning I rode past daycare, and she was like 'There's my old school, mommy! It caught on fire.'"