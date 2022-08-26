Police union organizations say they are losing confidence in Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy over her handling of reassignment of 15 police officers with sustained misrepresentation accusations over the last two weeks.
Religious and political leaders in the city showed up to city council's front steps to show support for Murphy.
"The question that must be raised is not about Chief Murphy's leadership or credibility, but the credibility of the 15 officers in question," said Rev. Ernest Reid, pastor at the Second Missionary Baptist Church of Chattanooga.
They said she had been unfairly attacked for her actions.
"We have a united, collective voice among our black people," said Chattanooga City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod. "Because we are the ones that have been so fearful of police officers."
The officers were reassigned after receiving Brady Letters informing them they would be ineligible to testify in court over sustained accusations of misrepresentation.
"We have police officers that do a terrific job every day," said Councilwoman Jenny Hill. "But when we make mistakes, we have to be held accountable for them."
Police unions accuse Murphy of violating department policy over the reassignment process.
"In one example, one of these investigations had been closed for 18 years," said Bryan Hoss, who is representing nine of the officers involved alongside Janie Varnell. "The officers have a due process right in their job. They have property interests in their employment and she can't come in and take away that on her own."
Since the reassignments, Mayor Tim Kelly said his office has reached an agreement with the officers. An internal committee will review their reassignment, but the ultimate decision will stay with Chief Murphy.
"The mayor’s office was not involved in this morning’s press event, but we are grateful that the faith community stepped out in support of Chief Murphy," said Kirsten Yates, senior advisor for communications and digital strategy at the mayor's office. "Mayor Kelly continues to fully support her work to ensure CPD leads with integrity."
The city has not yet released which officers were involved in the reassignment process, or what they were accused of doing to be reprimanded to begin with.
Local 3 News has filed multiple public records requests to try and find that information out.
"Not being able to testify, to me, is a win for the black community," said Coonrod. "Because there are so many of us that get convicted on those statements."