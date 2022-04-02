An East Ridge Park had a grand opening this morning after being closed for renovations the last 3 years.
Built in 1994 by the East Ridge Community, the original Pioneer Frontier playground was a completely wooden structure. After serving children in the city for 28 years, East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams said it was time to be upgraded.
"Plus we wanted to make it ADA compliant so all of our children would be able to play and enjoy it," explained Mayor Williams.
Through a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant, Mayor Williams said the city was able to provide a brand new playground and splash pad to the area.
The mayor said, when the idea of creating a new playground began, they reached out to the community members who helped build the original playground in 1994.
Stephanie Killingsworth, who was at the grand opening, said the opening of the new playground has a special meaning to her family.
"It's a wonderful feeling to see it come to life. As I mentioned, my husband actually designed it and he worked on, as a volunteer, originally on the playground was built, when the wooden structure was built long ago. So, he was able to redesign it so it was neat to have him since he grew up in East Ridge," said Killingsworth.
With the playground being built over 20 years later, the original volunteers once again get to watch another generation of children enjoy their hard work.
"You're seeing the people that were involved in the originally bringing not their kids, but their grandkids and it's amazing to see that," said Mayor Williams.
Construction for the new playground began in 2019 and faced numerous setbacks and delays because of the pandemic. Mayor Williams said he's grateful to now officially open the new playground.
While the old playground may have been demolished, the city kept a piece of it alive. The original handprints on the playground were preserved and put onto a wooden fence surrounding the park.