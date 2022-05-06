City of Dalton employees and community members remembered and honored late longtime public works employee Hayden Wagers.
On Friday, many gathered at the City of Dalton Public Works Department for a short ceremony.
During the ceremony a few shared memories and the city honored him by renaming the public works facilities after him.
Hayden Wagers wife Rita Wagers was surprised, but thrilled that her late husband was honored.
She says his name will now live forever.
“It is amazing to know you can just drive by and see it and everybody can,” Rita Wagers said.
Wagers was laid to rest back in February.
In his 86 years on this earth he impacted many lives.
“Haydon Wagers to me was a teacher, coach, a mentor, and a good friend. There is very few indispensable people on this earth, Hayden Wagers was indispensable to Dalton, Georgia,” Mayor David Pennington said.
“Haydon was a special friend. I worked with him for 26 years and shared a lot of lunch times together and talked with each other a lot on the phone,” Traffic Division Supervisor Alex Rice said.
Although, Wagers held many titles, he spent more than 50 years of his life working in the Public Works Department.
“There was not a harder worker in this town than Hayden Wagers. He ran a crew of about 14-boys and they did the work of 15-men. Hayden did the work of 14-men and those 14-boys did the work of one man,” Mayor Pennington said.
Despite Wagers retiring from the department in the late 2000s, he would always come around as if he still worked at the department.
“Even after Hayden retried we would talk at least twice a week. He would always come and donate to public works just so we could feed all of the employees here,” Rice said.
Wagers was described as a caring person that will be missed but never forgotten.