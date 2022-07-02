The City of Collegedale will be hosting 'The Collegedale Freedom Celebration' on July 3rd.
The event will start at 4:00 pm.
The Commons will be the festival centerpiece with food trucks & entertainment; while the Veterans Park will include food trucks, FREE petting zoo, FREE inflatables, FREE trackless train rides, FREE face painting, and much more.
Admission to the Freedom Festival is FREE, but visitors are encouraged to arrive early as parking is limited.
There will be a charge of $5 for parking - all proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations.
Event coordinators say the event will go on rain or shine with a fireworks show beginning at 9:45 pm.
For more info visit Collegedaletn.gov.