Nearly three million dollars in federal funds will help create affordable housing opportunities in Chattanooga.
The funds will become available in July for the City of Chattanooga.
Landlords, developers, and nonprofits can now apply for the funds to help create affordable housing.
“Mayor Kelly's laser focus on increasing accessibility to housing in every single neighborhood and part of that is making the market more attractive for builders to develop affordable units,” Kirsten Yates the Senior Advisor for Communications and Digital Strategy for the City of Chattanooga said.
Yates said the nearly three million dollars will be divided into three programs.
The programs are Rapid Rental Repair, Landlord Renovation, and HOME Investment Partnership.
“Two of them are focused on programs for landlords who currently have vacant units that are in need of repair. The funding will allow them to revitalize and repair those vacant rental units with a comment to them to then re-rent them at rates, up to about 60 percent of Chattanooga's area income,” Yates said.
The third program provides funding to developers by providing up to 50 percent of construction costs or up to 40 thousand dollars for affordable housing.
“Chattanooga is facing a shortage of affordable housing supply as are other cities across the country. We want to ensure that Chattanooga remains affordable to live in. A huge part of that is making sure that Chattanoogan's can access housing at every price of point and in every neighborhood,” Yates said.
Yates said the funds are just another step in what Mayor Kelly is doing to provide livable costs.
“We have made some significant progress already so far. There is more than 380 affordable units currently in development across the city using similar funds from HUD and we have about another 230 units that should be coming on line soon thanks to American Rescue Plan dollars,” Yates said.
The deadline to apply for rapid rental repair and landlord renovation program is on the February 28.
The home investment partnership program is available year-round.