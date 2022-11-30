The City of Chattanooga is moving forward with renovating the old Airport Inn into permanent supportive housing.
In response to conflicting feedback from residents in the area the city drafted a 'contract with the community' giving people several chances to have their concerns addressed.
Wednesday's meeting gave city leaders a chance to hear directly from residents. They say this will help them put together a synopsis of the community's priorities to present to city council.
"I think the number one way to cure homelessness is to give them a home, so I feel like it's going to help a lot of people and I'm really excited," said resident Casey Crook.
Casey Crook was among the dozens of residents working in groups to come up with creative ideas for the city to consider.
"Residential counseling, like some of these people haven't lived in an apartment for a really long time, and so something to help ease the transition back into the things we wouldn't think of," said Crook.
Mayor Kelly's Chief of Staff, Joda Thongnopnua says the feedback will help ensure the project is successful. They believe they can improve the area for both the neighborhood residents and those living in the new housing.
"People also want to know there is sufficient transportation options available for the residents, in addition I think making sure that the supportive services are properly partnered with non-profit organizations and churches and all sorts of partnerships that help make sure these residents have access to the resources they need," said Thongnopnua.
Thongnopnua says to address transportation concerns, Carta-go will provide dial and ride services, allowing people to request rides at any time.
He says they've learned from the roundtable people want to continue to have input after the renovations have been completed as well.
"In addition we've got another opportunity for members of the public to come to Shepard Community Center to have their ideas be heard and then make it's way into the RFP process," said Thongnopnua.
The second roundtable meeting will be December 14th at 6:00 pm,
at the same location, the Shepherd Community Center.
Casey Crook says he hopes more people will join in and voice their thoughts on the project.
"Its worked in so many other cities and I'm really excited to see how much it helps us here in Chattanooga," said Crook.
The city is also encouraging people to reach out to them directly to set up a meeting with their team.
You can get started by clicking here.