The price to get your car towed could be doubling soon. City Council had their first reading to increase towing rates for the first time in 18 years.
If approved next week, day time tows will jump from $125 to $250.
Mayor Kelly's administration is against the hike.. during the meeting, his top aide said the price increase is too high for Chattanoogans. The council was asked to defer the vote to consider cheaper alternative price increases.
"If every day Chattanoogans are adjusting their lives and tightening their belts because of inflation we expect the towing industry can do the same," said Chief of Staff, Joda Thongnopnua.
Thongnopnua told the council the administration agrees tow rates need to be updated, but they need to be inline with inflation rate increases since 2004.
He cited the Bureau of Labor Statistics to show general tows should increase from $125 to about $200… $50 less than the proposal.
"We do believe that $50 can really matter, in this inflationary environment and particularly to many Chattanoogans that when they get a towing expense it's unexpected," said Thongnopnua.
Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley has been the driving force behind the proposal. She argued that the council has been researching for three months to come up with the rates, which were approved by the Beer and Wrecker Board, and there was a public input session, as well.
"We did a lot of research on this to make sure they are comparable, so I just wanted to make sure that people understood what the rates were, why they were, and why in my opinion there is no need for a deferral," said Dotley.
Council members seemed split on whether to defer the vote or not.
Some explained how people in their districts are getting displaced and struggling to find housing.
They say, they fear if residents living in poverty are towed they may not be able to afford to get their vehicles back.
"Now, I can support an increase but I don't think that doubling it at this rate, I just don't agree with that, I could most definitely support a deferral if that's what the council would like to do," said Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod.
Councilman Chip Henderson says taking more time to consider their options would not hurt the proposal, but the majority agreed they have waited long enough and want to move forward.
"Some of my folks in my district say it is too expensive, but they came to the thought that for the betterment of Chattanooga lets continue this process," said Councilman Isiah Hester.
Without any deferrals, City Council is now set to vote on the proposal on Tuesday December 6th.