“I do believe that it will effectively shut down the permitting for non-owner occupied short term vacation rentals in the city,” says Henderson after the meeting.
Henderson says short-term vacation rentals bring many benefits to the Scenic City. He did not have the exact numbers, but believes the industry brings in millions of dollars in revenue.
The approval of the amendment, for 1,000 ft distance, passed with a vote of six to three. Henderson voted against the amendment.
With the amendment in effect, Henderson says no new permits will be issued within the distance of another short-term rental.
For owners of short-term vacation rentals with a permit in good standing, Henderson says to expect it to be renewed. He says they will be grandfathered in.
"To me, it places an undue burden or undue restriction on the short-term vacation rental industry,” says Henderson.
From City Council Agenda on Tuesday, February 28, 2023:
“An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, to add new definitions for absentee and Homestay rental, create an appeals process by an Administrative Hearing Officer for absentee applicant disputes and by the Short-Term Vacation Rental Board for Homestay applicants, creating the Short-Term Vacation Rental Board, and establishing density restrictions for short-term rental units within the Short-Term Vacation Rental District in new Sections 11-510 through 11-526. (Sponsored by Councilpersons Hill and Henderson)(Deferred from 02-14-2023)”