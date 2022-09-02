Improvements are coming to Chattanooga's parks and public spaces, and city leaders want your input before they move forward.
We met with a group called 'Park Listeners.' It's their job to reach under served community members, making sure every voice is heard.
"The main take away for me so far, is people want to talk about parks," said Park Listener, Daniela Peterson.
Daniela is one of 11 'Park Listener' surveyors working for the non-profit Trust Of Public Lands. They have been working with the city for two weeks conducting 225 surveys so far.
They are visiting residents at parks and in neighborhoods where they say some people aren't speaking up. Daniela says their challenge has been reaching those residents which sometimes is a language or cultural barrier.
"You're going to feel more comfortable if someone looks like you or you have seen before is going to start a conversation," said Daniela.
Eight of the 11 surveyors are bilingual, which Daniela says has been crucial to receiving genuine feedback.
Jonathan Berestecky filled out the survey last weekend. He says the parks he visits are beautiful and great, but as a father he would like things for his kids to do.
"There is really nothing to do other than to hang out- there is no playground, there not a basketball court, I mean it would be great to have a soccer field here," said Berestecky.
Mayor Kelly joined park listeners at East Lake Park to hear how the survey is going. He says the city wants to add enough parks so all residents are within a ten minute walk to a park. Now they want to hear more specifics.
"Trading a nice paleta for a survey is a great way to pull people in who otherwise probably wouldn't participate and get their opinion," said Mayor Kelly.
The survey results will be ready September 12th. Daniela says the survey will remain online so people can still give feedback.
