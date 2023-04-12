Wednesday morning, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced an almost 40% reduction in homelessness in the city, but city officials say there is still more work to be done when it comes to affordable housing.
The lack of affordable housing isn't just impacting those experiencing homelessness, but also everyday working families trying to find a place to live.
"Working families in Chattanooga are struggling in this market to access safe affordable quality housing for home ownership and rental," said Nicole Hayman, the Chief Housing Officer for Chattanooga.
She said they are working to create new programs to attract investments into affordable housing in Chattanooga.
"For example, we're using federal funds to stand up a program that is going to make funding available for working families to make home ownership more affordable," she added.
Hayman said they're also putting money out for landlords to improve rental housing quality and working to make sure more affordable apartments are being built in the city. Over the next 18 months the city plans to open more affordable housing units.
"Thanks to our central partnership with the AIM Center and the conversion of the Airport Inn 150 new apartments, new units rather will become available in Chattanooga," said Mayor Tim Kelly during the announcement Wednesday morning.
Right now, the Chattanooga Housing Authority has 6,000 units in the city. Executive Director Betsy McCright said they are collaborating with developers to bring potentially 200 new affordable units.
"Additionally, the Housing Authority is trying to secure 380 units that have previously been managed by an outside management company to bring those back in, which would add another 380 to our portfolio."
Some of the housing units will be located on Shallowford Road, affordable senior housing will be built at St. Alban's Episcopal Church site, 60 supportive units at the AIM Center on East Main St. and more than 1,700 units in the Westside.
McCright said they will work with the developers to make sure the new units remain affordable for residents.
If you are in need of affordable housing or assistance, click here.