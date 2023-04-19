12 SoCon Championships. 1 NCAA Tournament appearance. On Saturday, however, the Chattanooga men's tennis team did something no other team has done in program history--win a regular season championship.
The Mocs' 16-6 overall record is the program's best since the 1997-98 season. Their 6-1 record in conference play is the team's best since 1989.
"I didn’t realize it was the first time we’ve won the regular season. I know we’ve won the tournament here, but I didn’t really know that. We just kept getting that information that we could do something historic," explains Head Coach Chuck Merzbacher.
The Mocs’ check list for 2023 doesn’t just include a regular season title. It includes winning the SoCon Championship and getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.
Merzbacher added, "For our guys, it’s just we’ve got a goal of winning all three of these, and so we’re just gonna stick with that.
Merzabacher also has another accomplishment to celebrate–-his second SoCon Coach of the Year Award.
"I’m really fortunate. I've got 10 guys who play really hard for the team, each other, the university. I’ve just been fortunate to be in charge. It’s really a team award," Merzbacher said.
Modest? Perhaps. But that’s what has led Chattanooga to success all season long.
The Mocs will open the tournament against eighth-seeded UNCG on Thursday at 8 a.m. That championship will be right in Chattanooga at the Champions Club.