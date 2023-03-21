The Children’s Advocacy Center collaborates with HCS. They offer training for school staff. Now, they are providing resources, as needed, after a first-grade teacher was arrested for alleged sexual abuse.
Kristen Pavlik McCallie, Executive Director of CAC, says fewer than 3% of child sex abuse stories are fabricated.
“When a child discloses abuse, it’s very important to believe them,” she says.
The Sheriff’s Office says on March 3rd, they were notified of an allegation of inappropriate behavior by a teacher. Duane Sanders was identified.
On March 20th, detectives say a Hamilton County Grand Jury handed down a multiple count indictment. Sanders is in custody.
The Sheriff's Office says several children were identified as potential victims. They say it is possible there are more child victims.
“Perpetrators count on the fact that kids are not going to tell, and they are not going to be believed,” says McCallie.
McCallie says child sexual abuse is an uncomfortable topic, but it is important to know how to talk about it with children.
McCallie advises adults, “So not asking directly did this person do XYZ to you, but rather, do you know what parts of your body you're in charge of?”
If a child has not disclosed any information to you, McCallie says it is okay to ask if the child wants to talk about what is going on. She says it's important to give options of who they can talk to.
If a child shares information, McCallie says you should validate them and not question a child further. She says questioning a child could hurt the integrity of the investigation.
“When kids are hurt in this way, they're often confused," says McCallie. “They're not sure what happened. 90% of the time, perpetrators are known to children.”
If a child discloses information to you, contact law enforcement or the CAC.
If a child says they are uncomfortable about a situation, or because of a person, ask open-ended questions, so the child can explain what happened.
“That kid’s experience matters, and so we want to make sure that we believe them and that we honor what they've told us,” expresses McCallie.
McCallie says last year in Hamilton County, CAC saw 887 children. Since the CAC’s opening in 1991, they have not seen numbers this high. In 2023, she says they are on track to at least meet those numbers.
“When we talk about kids who are victimized, it can look 100 different ways,” says McCallie. “The biggest thing I can say is you can look for a behavior change. So, if your kid is super outgoing and suddenly, they're withdrawn, that could be a sign.”
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about the investigation or know of a child who may have been a victim, contact Hamilton County’s Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022.
The Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline number is 1-877-54-ABUSE (22873).
FROM HAMILTON COUNTY SCHOOLS:
HCS says Sanders was suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.
“If anyone is aware of any information that might be helpful to this investigation, please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022. If you believe a child might have information helpful to this investigation, please contact the Department of Children’s Services at 877-237-0004.”