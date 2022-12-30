Almost four years ago, Barry Galinger was mourning the sudden death of his son, Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger. In so many ways, he still is.
"You never get over it," he told Local 3 News. "Don't let anyone tell you that you do. You don't."
Janet Hinds was convicted last year of vehicular homicide by intoxication in connection to Galinger's death. He was repairing a manhole when police said she hit him with her car and did not stop.
It took Barry's son from him. But it also took his grandchildren's father.
"Nicholas was Ethan's mentor," he said of his grandson. "Ethan has not done well since."
After Nicholas' death, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a law named in-part after Nicholas' two kids.
Ethan, Hailey, and Bentley's Law requires people convicted of killing parents in a drunk driving incident to pay for their children's child support until they're 18.
"I think it's going to affect those three little kids that just lost their parents," said Galinger.
The law Barry Galinger fought so hard for could help Dustin and Brittany Dillard's three surviving children, if the man accused of killing them is convicted of the charges he's facing. They were injured in the Christmas Day crash that killed their parents.
Patricke Conley pleaded not guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication and three counts of vehicular assault by intoxication Thursday.
"It's a very unique statute that's been passed," said Ben Rose, the Galinger family's attorney. "If there is no other compensation to help the children, it's a way to substitute the father, if you will, or the parent, if you will, to support that child."
If he is convicted of the charges, Conley would be held liable for children's benefits through his sentencing. It would work the same way as court-ordered child support.
The law wasn't passed quickly enough to help Barry Galinger's grandchildren, but his advocacy could help other families recover from the tragic after-effects of drunk driving.
"This is the beginning," Galinger said. "Hopefully, it won't be the end."