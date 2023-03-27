It's a conversation you don't want to have.
After a tragedy in schools, children may be exposed to different details that could create fear. Shannon Dow, a licensed clinical social worker, says the most important thing a parent can do is to listen.
"During these times of tragedy, the most important thing is for parents and caregivers to listen to children," says Dow.
She says parents should listen to their child as they express what they believe happened and how they feel. While they talk, she says parents should listen for misinformation, misconceptions, and underlying fears or concerns.
Dow says it's important to let children finish speaking, before correcting information. She says otherwise, children could feel like they did something wrong.
She recommends a question-and-answer discussion to give the child ongoing supports. She says adults should limit the amount of content the child can see, and children may not know how to tell you their thoughts or feelings.
"Finding different ways to give them opportunities to intentionally set up a space where they can share that," Dow says.
Dow says a parent or caregiver could give a child markers and paper, so they can draws how they feel.
She says it's important to have an ongoing and open communication.
If you notice your child is behaving differently and it changes their everyday life, she recommends reaching out to a mental health specialist who focuses on trauma.
"Children are more internalizing of their thoughts and feelings, and may keep it inside. But you may notice that they are behaving in a way that is uncharacteristic to them," Dow says.
Dow says this is a good time to discuss a family safety plan, so they child knows they are safe.