As students return to the classroom, it's going to be a busy time for teachers, school staff and the Tennessee Department of Child Services.
Dr. Debbie Lowen the Child Health Deputy Commissioner with the TN Department of Child Services said the school year is typically when there is an uptick in reported child abuses.
“Number one, we have eyes on kids, the school lunch room, their friends, maybe even their friends parents or coach, when there’s more eyes on a child there’s more possibility of abuse getting recognized,” said Dr. Lowen.
She said if a child was abused over the summer and did not see many people, they may confide in a familiar teacher or counselor when they return to school.
"When school is in session we do see an uptick in cases being reported by school personnel, whether it’s the teacher, a lot of schools have a primary reporter who do the reporting.”
Signs of abuse can range from bruises in unusual places like the cheeks and ears to a change in a child’s behavior.
“A child who was last year just doing great and this year is withdrawn isolating themselves," she explained.
A child wearing clothes that do not match the season, such as long sleeves in pants during the hot summer months and child who isn't growing can also indicate to teachers that there's abuse happening at home.
"A school personnel can just talk to the child and say you doing okay? How’s everything going?"
Teachers who suspect abuse must report it immediately to the Department of Child Services or to local law enforcement. Dr. Lowen said that you don't need proof of abuse, suspicion is enough to make the call.
"People should not wait until they’re sure it’s abuse. We don’t want late people even school teachers doing their own investigation.”
In Tennessee everyone is a mandated reporter of child abuse. If you believe there is a case of child abuse you can call the DCS Hotline at 877-237-0004 or fill out a report on the on the DCS website, click here. You can remain anonymous when you make a report.