- The Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Camp George H. Thomas establishment on Saturday, July 22. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can hear from historians + participate in informational programs.
Chickamauga and Chattanooga to commemorate 125th anniversary of Camp George H. Thomas
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Restaurant almost fails inspection; employees seen not properly washing hands
-
Tennessee surgeon shot and killed in 'targeted attack' by patient in exam room
-
Fatal crash in Cleveland Wednesday evening
-
UPDATE: Police say TN soccer coach accused of drugging, raping, recording children entered U.S. illegally
-
America's oldest craft brewery shutting down after 127 years
-
Man recovering from firework accident while partner fights cancer
-
UPDATE: Stolen car crashes twice into law enforcement in Hamilton County, suspect identified
-
Cookie Jar Café will be reopening following electrical fire