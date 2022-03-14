For nearly five months, Danielle Poole has been waiting for a furry greeting from Leo, her ten-year-old best friend.
"I was really worried that I wouldn't see him again," said Poole. "He is very much attached to. He's a mama's boy. And, unfortunately, he was able to get that door open and went looking for me."
Poole's dog was last seen running across College Drive and into the woods in Dalton, Georgia. He wasn't seen for nearly five months.
Poole was on her way down from Chicago to Florida when Leo went missing. They stopped in Dalton for a driving break.
She spent two weeks looking for her dog. But when she had to go back to Chicago, she never thought she would see him again. But the kindness of strangers changed that outcome.
"I don't know, it tugged at my heartstrings," said Mary Dennard, who was one of two volunteers who spent weeks-turned-to-months looking for Leo.
The Lost Dog Recovery Team paid for the food, the cameras and the traps to try and get Leo home.
"It turned into a four-month ordeal," said Dennard. "It seemed we were always two to three steps behind him."
But Monday morning, it finally happened. Leo got caught by one of their traps, and Poole got the call she had all but given up on receiving. She dropped everything to get to Georgia and get a wet kiss.
"This is the first time I think I've smiled since he's been gone," said Poole. "It's been really really hard."
Leo got the all-clear by the vet. He has some minor injuries and will need to receive a round of antibiotics to treat lyme disease.
"I put the shoe on the other foot and thought 'what if I lost my dog in a city where I knew no one?'" Dennard wondered. "If I lost my dog in Chicago, Danielle would be the only one that would help me."