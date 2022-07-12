Representatives for CHI Memorial Hospital and Parkridge Health System are still setting a date for hearings on a new hospital in North Georgia, but the health system will get the chance to make their cases later this summer.
Parkridge filed an opposition to CHI Memorial's plans for a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Catoosa County earlier this year. The plans have since been held up in legal battles as work on the project has been stalled.
"There is anger building," said Catoosa County Commission Vice Chairman Chuck Harris. "As elected officials, we want to see Parkridge as a partner, and not as an enemy."
CHI Memorial wants to build a new building on its current campus, simultaneously expanding inpatient services. The system said its current building, located in Fort Oglethorpe, is outdated and in need of repairs.
According to its appeal, Parkridge said the new hospital is unnecessary and would limit access to healthcare for some people in Dade and Walker Counties.
"Moving this hospital five miles down the road will be five miles further from some residents in Walker County," said Harris. "But it will be five miles closer for other residents in Walker County."
Earlier this month, CHI Memorial Hospital withdrew its opposition to Parkridge's planned freestanding emergency department in East Ridge just two days after Parkridge broke ground on the new building.
"It happened very fast and so clearly it can happen as fast for Parkridge to do the same," said Harris.
Representatives for CHI Memorial will make their case for the new hospital later this summer. The state will make a decision by Thanksgiving.
"Until that time, we are still not able to move forward. We are not able to do anything regarding advancing our project. We are frozen in place," said Andrew McGill, senior vice president at CHI Memorial Hospital. "Every day that we wait, it's not in the best interest in Georgians, Northwest Georgians, and our health. The cost goes up."
People in North Georgia are overwhelmingly in support of the new hospital, according to a survey conducted by CHI Memorial. 84% of people surveyed said they thought Parkridge should drop its opposition to the new hospital.
Even when the state comes back with its decision in November, supporters for the hospital said they fear it could still be a long time before people in the area may see a new hospital in North Georgia.
"Georgia can overturn their appeal, but then they have a right to appeal the appeal and so this can go on for years," said Harris.
Local 3 News sent several emails to a spokesperson for Parkridge requesting an interview about the appeal, but we have no heard back.