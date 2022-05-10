National Women's Health Week is all about encouraging women and girls to prioritize their health.
"As working women and mothers we tend to put our healthcare on the back burner and so the goal of National Women’s Health Week is to raise awareness and also kind of make women aware, it’s a priority to help take care of ourselves," said Dr. Takeyla Williams, a Breast Surgical Oncologist at CHI Memorial.
Over the last two years, Dr. Williams with said there was a decline in women getting their mammograms. This week they’re educating women on the importance annual breast screenings for women 40 and older.
"I know that a lot of people, they may say that it’s uncomfortable, but I can’t stress the importance that mammograms do save lives.”
Women should not only schedule their mammograms, but Dr. Williams said women 25 and older should be doing self-breast exams regularly because it could save your life.
"Unfortunately, we do diagnose women under the age of 40 with breast cancer and a lot of those women will come in because they did a self breast exam and they were able to feel something on the exam.”
Dr. Williams said self-breast exam will allow women to get familiar with their breasts and know when something doesn't feel right.
In honor of this National Women’s Health Week the hospital will be conducting free mammograms in their mobile unit across the community to make screenings more accessible for women.
"For me, if we get one extra mammogram for someone who didn’t think about doing it, you know that one extra mammogram may save someone’s life," explained Dr. Williams.
The mobile mammogram bus is scheduled to stop at these locations across the Tennessee Valley:
- May 12, 2022, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sequatchie Valley Primary Care, 24 Mountain View Dr., Jasper, TN 37347
- May 12, 2022, 9 a.m. - 3 p..m., Primary Health Care, 570 N Main St., Trenton, GA 30752
- May 14, 2022, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., Olivet Baptist Church, 740 E. MLK Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37403
- May 17, 2022, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Primary Healthcare Center, 205 N. Jenkins Rd., Rossville, GA 30741
- May 18, 2022, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates, 12978 N. Main St., Trenton, GA 30752
- May 26, 2022, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., LaFayette-Walker County Library, 305 S. Duke St., LaFayette, GA 30728