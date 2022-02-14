CHI Memorial moving forward with plans to build new hospital in Catoosa County

Officials with CHI Memorial are working to build a new hospital in Catoosa County.
It's part of a bigger plan to improve access to health care in North Georgia, which was first announced in June of 2021.
Andrew McGill, chief strategy officer of CHI Memorial, said they acquired the hospital license nearly five years ago.
This new hospital will replace the current facility in Fort Oglethorpe.
"It's over 70 years old," McGill said. "It does not have the capabilities to provide the level of care and service that people in the community need and deserve."
It will feature inpatient beds, an intensive care unit, a full-service emergency department, and operating rooms.
"The goal of this is to give you the safest, high-quality care you can receive but more importantly, in addition to that, give you the care that you deserve closer to home."
He said this new facility will be similar to hospitals in Chattanooga and Hixson.
McGill said they have filed their Certificate of Need (CON) with the state of Georgia, which they expected to be approved in the next couple of months.
The new facility will be located near I-75 off Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.
They expect to break ground on the project this summer.
It's expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.