Dr. Rob Headrick, CHI Memorial says “That was the biggest honor of my life to be sitting there in the briefing room and yu have the first statement recognizing Chattanooga, Tennessee and what we have done here to help.”
Dr. Headrick a surgeon at CHI Memorial Hospital. Their mobile lung- screening program is getting national attention. Dr. Headrick received a request from the White House to be part of President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot program that he first launched as Vice President following the death of his son Beau from brain cancer.
Dr. Rob Headrick says “So as they reignited the Cancer Moonshot program they are focused on lung screen and they looked at what we were doing and said this is great from a small southern town Chattanooga, Tennessee. How do we help you scale it up to a much bigger level.”
Dr. Headrick says their goal is to make health care easier and more accessible.
Dr. Rob Headrick says “Our approach was simply take myself and our team to the rural communities where the pockets aren’t getting good access to health care and get to those people first.”
That is exactly what they are doing. What was a half- day test, now only takes about ten minutes. Catching it early is crucial because the survival rate goes from 8 percent to 80 percent. But Dr. Headrick says getting screened is the key because there are no symptoms.
Dr. Rob Headrick says “For a disease that impacts our city and state to the level one person dying every two hours. We can truly solve it.”
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/02/02/fact-sheet-president-biden-reignites-cancer-moonshot-to-end-cancer-as-we-know-it/