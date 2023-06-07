The Cherokee National Forest food storage order has been in place since 2017. Christopher Joyner, Public Affairs for the forest, says this is to keep everyone safe, including bears.
“Our biggest concern there is that there is it’s a habitual non-compliance," he says. "This weekend, just walking through when law enforcement came up there to deal with the one bear issue, they found multiple areas of unguarded food.”
Properly stored food is considered to be in a secure container of solid, non-pliable material, stored in a hard top vehicle or travel trailer that is secure enough to keep a bear out, or suspended at least 12 feet off of the ground and six feet from limbs. Plus, campers should take their trash to the forest's secure trash cans.
“We really need people to put the food away, especially when they're not at their campsite. Because bears, once they get habituated to people, and seeing people with sources as food, it’s a death sentence for that bear," Joyner says.
He says a bear that has been fed is considered very dangerous. He says feeding will cause them to be persistent, and they won't rely on their natural instincts to hunt. Instead, the bear will understand a human has a reliable source of food.
When park staff receive concerning reports of a bear's behavior, they work with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
"A lot of times, we may just be looking at a situation where we need to close the campground for a while, but a lot of times we’re looking at needing to trap that animal, relocate it, or the animal may have to be destroyed," he says.
Joyner says bears that have not been fed will act normally, and will be afraid of humans.
He says she loves hearing about people's experiences with wildlife, and he wants them to act responsibly. He says they are seeing campers defy the food storage order at other campground sites, and that may force them to close more.
But, Joyner wants people to enjoy nature and keep everyone and everything safe.
"Make the animals that are out there have to work for their food and stay wild. You’re not helping an animal by feeding an animal.”
He says there is not a set date for the campground to re-open.
From the Cherokee National Forest:
“Stored properly” means:
- Stored or disposed of in a bear-resistant container or trash receptacle, which is a securable container constructed of solid non-pliable material capable of withstanding 200 foot-pounds of energy. When secured and under stress the container will not have any cracks, openings, or hinges that would allow a bear to gain entry by biting or pulling with its claws. Wood containers are not considered bear-resistant unless they are reinforced with metal. Most coolers are not considered bear-resistant, or
- Stored in a closed hard top motor vehicle or travel trailer constructed of solid, non-pliable material that, when secured, will have no openings, hinges, lids, or coverings that would allow a bear to gain entry by breaking, bending, tearing, biting, or pulling with its claws (any windows in the vehicle must be closed), or
- Suspended at least 12 feet off the ground and 6 feet from limbs, or
- Stored within a hard-sided residence, building, or storage container subject to the terms and conditions of a special-use authorization or operating plan, or
- Stored by other methods approved in a permit issued by the Forest Supervisor.