The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating 61-year-old woman.
61-year-old Wyolene Marie Waldroup was last heard from on February 23, 2022.
She is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be about 5'4" tall.
Authorities say it is unknown what she was last wearing.
Her last known registered vehicle is a 2001 red Toyota Camry (Ga. Tag. #RGP 4026).
The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone in contact with Wyolene notify the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, reference Case #SO22-002779.