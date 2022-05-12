A group of Chattanooga officers, a navy veteran, and a local businessman are back in town after taking a mission trip to Ukraine.
The men spent two weeks risking their lives to help out Ukrainians by passing out food, first aid kids, and other supplies during this much needed time of help."
When the Russia and Ukraine war started we all saw the civilians who were caught directly in the middle of it.
Sergeant Jeremiah Cook said police officers volunteer to go into dangerous situations to help people who are stuck, so traveling to Ukraine seemed like a logical next step.
“I reached out to a few people to try to find a way over there, but it felt like I was hitting dead ends. So I just prayed a simple prayer saying Lord if you want me to go to Ukraine let me phone ring. Less than 24 hours I had a message from another police officer and it simply said will you go to Ukraine with me. I held my phone and thought well there it is,” Cook said.
Sergeant Cook then started to get other officers on board with his vision.
They worked to get donations and raised money for the trip.
Cook said when the team made it to Romania they had plenty to help.
“We ended up being able to divide our team into two groups and travel to different parts of the region and maximize our potential by transporting more food from Romania and Moldova into Ukraine. Part of our team stayed in Odessa for almost a week sourcing as much food as possible and taking it into other areas that were harder hit where Ukrainians had traveled to find shelter,” Cook said.
Brad Cobb was the Chattanooga businessman who joined the officers and the Navy veteran.
He said it is amazing what God allowed the team to do in that short amount of time.
“It makes me appreciate what the blessings that we all have just in our freedom and our ability to stop a gas station and fill our vehicle up, to pull into McDonalds or Wendy's and grab a burger, down to be able to sleep at night and not having air raid sounds and bombs blasting,” Cobb said.
The trip was a life changing experience for the team.
“Seeing that everything that they have known as normal has changed. They have lost their jobs, businesses is closed, we traveled to cities were most of the building were bordered up and everybody's life has been torn upside down,” Cook said.