For a nonprofit working on a limited budget, every dollar counts.
There's not a lot of extra money for a makeover, however, when Chattanooga interior designer Alysa Butterfield saw a need at Chattanooga Room in the Inn, she went to work.
"I want people to walk in here and feel love and feel appreciated and accepted,” said Butterfield, owner of Agape Design.
She volunteered her services for the first phase of the project, renovating the lobby, last year.
The next step of the project included remodeling the ADA bedroom.
"There wasn't much that was right. There were concrete floors, there was old ceiling, old lighting that wasn't effective. The most difficult thing was actually the storage. People come here with all their earthly possessions and then it becomes a cluttered place which becomes very stressful to be in," said Butterfield.
Several area businesses donated supplies and artwork. Volunteers, including Butterfield, donated their time to make this transformation happen.
“I wanted it to be a space that said it's okay, take a breath you've got this, relax you're going to be fine. That’s what I hope through this design that this really says to people,” said Butterfield.
Many of the women who come to the shelter have experienced trauma and sexual abuse.
A lot of them have multiple children and need a place to feel safe and comfortable.
“We just really want to provide them with a place where they can rest and heal and this update to this room is just gorgeous. I just feel like it's such a calming space for the women to come in and not have to worry about that. Just one thing in their lives that they don't have to worry about. They can rest and feel at peace,” said Brianne Lalor with Chattanooga Room in the Inn.
The plan is to continue improving the shelter space by space.
Next on the list is the main corridor and the creation of an art nook upstairs for kids.
Butterfield hopes the improvements will be functional and beautiful for women seeking a fresh start for years to come.
"We've all been in a place where we are hopeless at times and we've run into hopelessness but I wanted them to know that you're never without hope and there's always somebody there who is going to reach out a hand,” said Butterfield.
Community involvement is needed.
The donors for the ADA bedroom include Shaw Contract, Signal Mountain Presbyterian, Southern Champion Tray, Brad Julian of Peppers Construction and Pete and Jane Johnson.
Anyone interested in making a donation or volunteering should visit agapedesignstudio.com for information.