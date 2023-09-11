Monday's parade in downtown Chattanooga was the first parade for a Medal of Honor recipient since 1946.
Captain Larry Taylor, the sixth Medal of Honor recipient from the Chattanooga area, led the parade as Grand Marshal. Sitting in front of him was David Hill, one of the four men Taylor rescued on June 18, 1968.
“You have to make your own decisions. He was the on-scene commander, he wasn't going to leave us on the ground. We had no chance. No question we would have died had he not done it,” recalls Hill.
“Our motto is ‘Leave no man behind’, and I never, ever did. At almost 2,700 hundred combat missions, we never left a man behind,” says Captain Taylor.
Two mounted guards and two 1st Infantry Division bands followed Taylor.
Even fellow Medal of Honor recipient Leroy Petry was in attendance of the big celebration.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and County Mayor Weston Wamp say Taylor’s story will continue to inspire others.
"The community is made up of people who don't take sacrifices like yours lightly, Captain Taylor,” says Kelly.
“The medal around Captain Taylor's neck doesn't change his story from June 18th, 1968," says Wamp. “But it does change the way that story will be told moving forward."
Bands connected to Taylor’s life from Lookout Valley, Red Bank, and Signal Mountain were also in the parade.
Many community members crowded the street to celebrate the hometown hero.
"The best thing I can say is there were four families, four guys whose names aren't on the wall, which makes it a special day,” says Vietnam veteran, Walter Reed.
The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center now has an exhibit for Captain Taylor. Within a year, a permanent exhibit will showcase a Vietnam-era Cobra helicopter.