Chattanooga State is serious about student success. That’s why when we return to campus for fall, we will not return to the status quo.
The 7-week class format breaks the standard 15-week semester into two sessions that are 7 weeks each.
You will still take the same number of classes as you would in a 15-week semester, but now you divide the number between the two 7-week sessions.
For instance, if you normally take 5 classes in a 15-week semester, the first 7 weeks you might take 3 classes and in the second 7 weeks you might take 2 classes.