Leslie Jordan died in Hollywood this morning. Police say he suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a building.
There has been an outpouring of love from the entertainment industry, but also from people in our area where it seems everyone felt like they knew him. Especially, through his social media videos during the pandemic.
A legacy that started more than four decades ago right here in Chattanooga.
Jordan began his career in 19-86, appearing as Malone in the adventure series "The Fall Guy."
Appearing on hit t-v shows like "Will & Grace," "American Horror Story," "Reba", and the list goes on.
Leslie Jordan is a UTC Alum who majored in theater.
Jordan graduated from UTC, he began studying at the dance theatre workshop in Chattanooga.
There he met longtime friend and choreographer Lindsay Fussell. She says she worked closely with Jordan helping him create his one man show back in the 80s.
"He did great characters,” Fussell said. “A lot of different characters like a Michael Jackson sort of character he did with a pill box hat and a stole."
Fussell along with Caroline Chipley performed in group called, “The Trashettes.”
They raised enough money to get Jordan to Hollywood, and that was the world's first glimpse at his southern charm.
“Who would have thought a little 4’11, Southern gay man would be so successful worldwide,” expressed Fussell. “He is just known everywhere.”
“What you see is what you get!” Fussell says, “that’s why everyone loved him.”
Famous Chattanooga DJ, Keenan Daniels captured the moment he and his wife met Jordan at a local restaurant.
“We heard his voice first and then kind've looked around and then she kind've noticed him and you get stuck between. do you want to bother somebody? or speak to them that kind of thing."
“That’s just a blue print on how you want to live life. You make a solid impact with everybody you come in contact with,” Daniel said.
The Local PBS station here, WTCI has reposted the 2019 interview with Jordan on the A List with Alison Lebovits.
