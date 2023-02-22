Councilman Chip Henderson, representing District 1, says he introduced the ordinance and the amendment to address the needs of the city.
“We're starting to see an increase in homelessness in Chattanooga. and we want to address that before it becomes a pandemic,” says Henderson.
Henderson says Chattanooga needs affordable housing. He says he has received re-zoning requests from developers who want to re-use and restore hotels and motels. He suggested a special exception permit should be filed, instead of re-zoning.
Henderson says Chattanooga has three zones: residential, commercial, and manufacturing. Commercial zoning in C-2 does allow residents but holds a restriction on density.
“I like for zoning to be uniform,” he says.
With the ordinance, Henderson says some residents and members of the Council expressed concerns. He believes the amendment, adding a special permit, will help.
Henderson says a special exception permit is used by late night venues and liquor stores. If approved, this permit will allow residents’ voices to be heard. It also gives the council the ability to pull back or revoke a permit.
“It's just another step in the process to make sure that that the public is OK with these venues going in and it's just another layer of protection,” says Henderson.
He says some hotels in the city have become blighted, some with drug activity. He says bringing in developers to make the change will restore the area.
While a motel only requires a license or ID to rent, an apartment would gather credit and background checks.
“Many of our motels have become blighted,” says Henderson. "By converting them into apartments, lots of development and re-development dollars will go into these apartments in order to restore them.”
He says the City Council will hear the proposal to the amendment on February 28th.
Henderson says, “We need to be able to find a balance here of making sure that the people have their voice heard, but at the same time, we're addressing the need in Chattanooga for affordable housing.”