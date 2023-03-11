The Chattanooga River Market returns through the spring break season.
Every Saturday and Sunday until April, shoppers will find the market in front of the Tennessee Aquarium.
More than 4 dozen vendors participate in this market every year. It's an opportunity the Assistant Executive Director says connects locals to businesses in their own neighborhood.
"Our mission is to better the downtown prosperity for artists and farmers and to provide a place for the community to access that. It's really at the root of why we do what we do," said Melissa Lail, the Assistant Director.
Melissa Lail say the Chattanooga River Market has supported local business owners and creators for more than a decade.
"We provide a platform for entrepreneurs to try out their product. See if their product will be something they can take to a brick-and-mortar. ," said Lail.
Market-goers can find an assortment of trinkets for just about anything..
Fantasy and Comic book artist, Robert Riedel, enjoys interacting with customers in person.
"In-person markets is 80 to 90 percent of how I get a fan base. So even though I have a fair following online, most of the people I get meeting at these local markets," said Riedel.
This an experience Lail says families and friends can enjoy while supporting small businesses in the community.
"Buying your products at Chattanooga Market at Chattanooga River Market goes right back not only in the hands of the maker but into the community in general, so it's just really important," said Lail.
The Chattanooga Market will stay at the Plaza until easter weekend. Then, organizers will transition to Saturdays only, running the market until the end of October.
The market will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturdays and 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays.
You can catch the Chattanooga Market at the First Horizon Pavilion starting April 29th.