It was a great week for all Tennessee Valley restaurants— there were no failing scores.
Only one restaurant in Hamilton County came close to failing— Chopstix on Lee Highway received a 75.
Inspectors saw raw frozen shrimp thawing in the hand sink and management not taking foodborne illness factors into account.
They also saw old fried chicken wings cooling at the wrong temperature.
According to inspectors, there was an unlabeled chemical spray bottle near the kitchen prep sink.
Other observations included a dirty meat slicer near the hand sink, uncovered peanuts stored underneath the food prep table, and multiple cracked floors.
Inspectors said there was an overall lack of managerial control.
If you have questions about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym— call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 S. Chattanooga Rec Ctr Pool 1152 40th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Little Caesars #10 531 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga TN
- 100 Starbucks Café @ BCBS 1 Cameron Hill Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taqueria Marquense (Mobile) 2110 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Red Eyed Rooster (Mobile) (New) 529 Leafwood Dr. Hixson, TN
- 86 Taqueria Elizabeth 3202 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 91 River Street Deli 151 River St. Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Miss G’s Tortas and Tamales 4801 English Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Cajun Oasis 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. Unit 302 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Blue Cross Blue Shied at Cameron Hill 1 Cameron Hill Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 No Hard Feelings 806 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Red Rood Inn Continental Breakfast 30 Birmingham Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Robert Emery Chocolate 809 Kentucky Ave. Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 AMC Majestic 12 311 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 American Wings 4011 Brainerd Rd. Ste. 127 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Taco Stop 2 (Mobile) 2193 Park Dr. #2 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Jungle Town- Hixson 6501 Middle Valley Rd. Hixson, TN
- 100 St. Francis Cottage 1349 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tacos El Porky 5813 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jersey Mike’s 2260 Gunbarrel Rd. Ste. 205 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Taco Town 5425 Hwy. 153 Ste. 137 Hixson, TN
- 100 7 Brews Drive-Thru Coffee Shop #062 5417 TN-153 Hixson, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Tailwind CHA II 1001 Airport Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Twin Peaks 500 Camp Jordan Pkwy. East Ridge, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Chipotle #3546 2122 Gunbarrel Rd. Ste. 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N. Smith Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Aqua Tots 6413 Lee Hwy. Ste. 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Econo Lodge 7421 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Americas Best Value Inn & Suites 103 Patton Chapel Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McCallie School 2850 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Day Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sugar Spice & Everything Ice 2861 Old Britain Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Steve’s Landing 1145 Poling Circle Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Cold Fusions (mobile) 5704 Marlin Rd. Building 6000 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chicken-W-Bones (mobile) 6227 Lee Hwy. Ste. 119 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Fud Vybez (mobile) 1900 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chambliss Center @ Red Bank 1936 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mock-a- Rita & Victoria’s Sweet Sensations 212 Shawnee Trail Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Millie’s (mobile) 245 Hollywood Dr. Rossville, GA
- 99 Eldery’s BBQ 205 Manufacture’s Road Ste. 110 Chattanooga, TN
- 81 Spanish Modern Mexicano 5622 Hwy. 153 Ste. A Hixson, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Cadence Coffee at Common Grounds #1 Fountain Square Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hair of the Dog Pub 334 Market St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Amigo’s East Ridge 3805 Ringggold Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Red Lobster #0883 2200 Bams Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cascades Motel 3657 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Chambliss Center @ Red Bank 1936 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Corporate Chefs @ The Atrium Café #1 Fountain Square Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 El Buen Pastor (mobile) 3707 Cilo Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Noodles & Pho 5450 Hwy. 153 Ste. 140 Hixson, TN
- 90 Dubs Place 4408 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Waffle House #1188 5466 Hwy. 153 Hixson, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Five Wits Table and Tap 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Urban Air Adventure Park 2020 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Uncle Larry’s Express 4305 Hwy. 58 Ste. 180 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Choo Choo BBQ 3951 B Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Staybridge Suites (Indoor Pool) 1300 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hokkaido 4762 Hwy. 58 Ste. 144 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites (spa) 1300 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Boyd Buchanan School 4626 Bonnieway Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 CSLA Cafeteria 4850 Jersey Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Local Restaurant Row West 515 Vine St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Papa John’s 1667 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd. Ste. 131 Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Uncle Larry’s Restaurant 8701 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Southern Star 1210 Taft Hwy. Ste. D Signal Mountain, TN
- 75 Chopstix 6903 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Spill the Beans (mobile) 4311 Delashmitt Rd. Hixson, TN
- 98 Good Dog Go (mobile) 3405 St. Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Clumpies Mobile Cart #1 & #2 3405 St. Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Clumpies Truck (Mobile) 3405 St. Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Tupelo Honey Café 1110 Market St. Ste. 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Carrabba’s Italian Grill #9304 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Red Roof Inn 7014 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Vodnik Beauty 2020 Gunbarrel Rd. #125 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cheddar’s 2014 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tennessee Riverplace Riverhouse 3104 Scenic Waters Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hearts of Wiley (food) 7711 Hansley Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 El Metate I, Inc. 1238 Taft Hwy. Signal Mountain, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Ricko’s Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine 3399 Amnicola Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wander Linger Brewing Company, LLC 1208 King St. Ste. 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Parkway Pourhouse 801 Riverfront Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Top Golf Chattanooga 490 Camp Jordan Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Captain D’s #3141 5001 Oak Hill Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Paloma Bar De Tapas 801 Pine St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Blessed Hands (food) 2714 Cannon Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kids-N-Play 1704 Albert Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Top Bar Golf 490 Camp Jordan Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Crisco Tattoo 1804 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Forge Gallery 3069 S. Broad St. Suites 7G &7H Chattanooga, TN
- 97 The Westin Chattanooga 801 Pine St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 2Moma Food Truck & Catering LLC 5704 Marlin Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Soddy Daisy Nutrition Studio 9218 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Wild Burger 301 Holtzclaw Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Owl Coffee Company 7737 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Baymont Inn & Suites 7017 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Astrolit 5113 TN-58 A2 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Dr. Collegedale, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 McKee Employees Recreation Ctr Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 96 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Dr. Collegedale, TN
- 98 McKee Spa 10620 Apison Pike, Collegedale, TN
Bradley County
- 99 The Plaza Café 3500 Keith St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Lee University Starbucks 1120 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN
- 99 Lee University Chick-fil-A 1120 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN
- 92 Gabriel’s 2625 Keith St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Michigan Avenue School Cafeteria 188 Michigan Ave. Cleveland, TN
- 96 George R. Stuart Elementary 2150 Kyker Bonner Ave. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 95 TBow’s Tavern Bar 1585 Spring Place Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 98 Baymont Inn Breakfast 360 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 96 Ihop Restaurant 4323 Freedom Pkwy. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 97 Tenampa MR 720 S. Lee Hwy. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 95 Buffalo Wild Wings #340 625 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN
- 96 Buffalo Wild Wings #340 Bar 625 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN
- 99 Swoop Dogz 160 Fairhill Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 90 Blue Springs Ball Park Concession Stand 4854 Blue Springs Rd. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 95 Kona Ice #3 3925 Adkisson Dr. Ste. 3614 Cleveland, TN
- 88 Japanese Hibachi Express 2350 Spring Creek Blvd. NE. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Scooters Coffee 2825 Keith St. NW. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Baptist Student Ctr. 1475 Norman Chapel Rd. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith St. Cleveland, TN
- 99 Domino’s Pizza 2507 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN
- 95 Checker’s 920 25th St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 94 Bonlife Coffee 1807 Keith St. Cleveland, TN
- 96 Subway #67114 1621 25th St. NW. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
Catoosa County
- 94 McDonald’s (Alabama HWY) #5276 5471 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
- 100 Jersey Mike’s Subs 1409 Dietz Rd. STE. B2 Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 78 Quality Inn 5427 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 99 Krystal 5071 Hwy. 136 Trenton, GA
- 96 Thrive Assisted Living & Memory Care 37 Brock Dr. Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Wilderness Outdoor Movie Theater LLC 217 Old Hales Gap Rd. Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 River Rest Campground 10654 Hwy. 411 South Chatsworth, GA
- 100 411 River Rest 10654 Hwy. 411 South Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Edna’s Restaurant 1300 S. 3rd Ave. Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 Lafayette Nutrition LLC 108 W. Villanow St. Lafayette, GA
- 100 Mac’s Kitchen & Bar 313 McFarland Ave. Rossville, GA
- 92 Chinese #1 2577 Hwy. Lafayette, GA
- 100 Walker County Nutrition Center 636 S. Main St. Lafayette, GA
- 100 Candlelight Forest 9826 Hwy 193 Chickamauga, GA
- 92 Food Express 8139 N. Hwy. 27 Rock Spring, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Eastside Elementary School 102 Hill Rd. Dalton, GA
- 100 Roan Street School 1116 Roan St. Dalton, GA
- 99 AMC Walnut Square 12 875 Walnut Square Blvd. Dalton, GA
- 100 Hammond Creek Middle School 330 Peasant Grove Dr. NE. Dalton, GA
- 100 Cowboy Coffee Cantina 2410 Cleveland Hwy. STE. 109 Dalton, GA