We are hearing from community members about the early morning shooting that took place on McCallie Avenue.
Saturday night a woman, her husband, and some friends were outside on the porch near McCallie Avenue enjoying the night.
As the night went on she recalled more people gathering in the area.
She remembers hearing people drag racing just a street over.
“And at some point we heard what I thought initially was fireworks and thinking Memorial Day just passed so it is not that unusual to hear fireworks late at night here. But my husband and one of my friends was a little suspicious and they were like are you sure that it is fireworks and then we heard another set of what I know now to be shots,” the woman said.
The woman we spoke with wants to stay anonymous for her safety.
Shortly after, she recalled hearing some commotion on the other side of her fence and she found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
“The women was really messed up and really badly injured. My friend actually took off her shirt and said we need to apply pressure, and there was a big wound on the woman's chest and she just applied pressure and I held her hand and we talked to her and just told her everything was going to be okay,” the woman said.
They stayed with the victim until police and EMT’s arrived at the scene.
She says since the incident it's been tough for her to sit on the porch, a place she goes to relax with on a daily basis.
“We like eat meals out here, our kids play in this yard. Every time I look at that electric pole I think about a women that died right here basically you know,” the woman said.
One of the three victims killed in the shooting was a family member of Milliton Munney.
“He was a real good positive guy, humble, cool, drama free, and everything. I hate that he got caught in the environment of the characteristics of stuff like that and it broke my heart and other people heart,” Munney said.
Munney said the violence has to stop here locally and nationwide.
“This community needs to react by reaching one, teaching one. We have heard that slogan, if you see someone with the characteristics, ill mind, or the symptoms that could create something like that try to help diffuse it by showing them what is cool, by showing them things like this is not cool or is not going to lead to anything positive,” Munney said.