Valentine's Day is right around the corner and the Chattanooga Rescue Mission is busy preparing for this year's Valentine Banquet for the homeless.
A special dinner and words from a speaker will be offered at the banquet on Monday, February 13.
The event is scheduled from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Mission, located at 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave in Chattanooga.
If you would like to find more information about the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, or find out how to donate food for this event, visit their website here.