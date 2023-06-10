The Chattanooga Police Department is reminding the community of the two-year-old curfew new ordinance for those under 18 years of age.
Friendly reminder, parents!
Chattanooga has a curfew ordinance for those under 18 years of age!
For more info, click here: https://t.co/8ABPb0CiSE pic.twitter.com/dNGNG1ljDZ
City council members approved the changes to an ordinance regarding curfew times and ages for minors back in October 2021.
The changes to the ordinance expanded teenagers affected by the law from anyone under 16 to anyone under 17. It also moved the time of the curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weeknights and from midnight to 11:00 p.m. on the weekends.
You can read the full city curfew ordinance below: