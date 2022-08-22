A 43 year old man was leaving work on Northgate Mall Drive around 4 am Monday morning when he was robbed and kidnapped. Chattanooga police are still searching for several suspects.
The man was able to escape and call 911 but they took his money and his vehicle.
The early morning kidnapping happened to a employee leaving work in the area.
The manager of Buddy's Bar-B-Q on Northgate Mall Drive says the situation has them rethinking their safety protocol late at night.
"Be safe, look around… before you go to your car make sure that somebody knows you're going to your car first," said jason Watson, General Manager for Buddy's Bar-B-Q.
Jason Watson was shocked to discover someone had been kidnapped near the restaurant early Monday morning.
The Chattanooga Police Department says the victim was approached by multiple people while leaving work.
Police say he was robbed and kidnapped but fortunately he was able to escape and call 911.
Watson says the kidnapping concerns him because he usually closes up and leaves around 1 am.
"I look at the camera first, to see if anyone is around my car, when I get to the door I look through the peep hole make sure there is no body around and I'll go to my car," said Watson.
Chattanooga's Assistant Chief of Police, Jerri Sutton says the best way to handle a kidnapping or being robbed is to take precautions ahead of time.
Make sure you are parked in a well lit area and have your keys in hand ready to unlock your car. If someone does attempt to rob you Sutton says do not fight them.
"If they want your wallet or your keys, whatever, go ahead and give those material things over, because those things can be replaced, a life cannot," said Sutton.
Sutton says your first line of defense against kidnappers is your hands.
She says use a hard part of your hand to strike the person and run in the opposite direction.
If you get locked into a trunk, Sutton explains there is a lever on the inside.
She says wait for the vehicle to stop moving then pull the lever and run, making as much noise as possible to draw attention to yourself.
One of the biggest pieces of advice Sutton has is for employees to look out for one another.
"so we strongly encourage the buddy system, especially for employees who do work night shifts or into the early morning," said Sutton.
This is a safety technique Watson says his team uses regularly.
"If you walk out with somebody then you always have that somebody to help call 911, or pull them back away from you," said Watson.
Sutton also mentioned having pepper spray on you is not a bad idea, but she recommends people to practice with the spray so you know how to use it quickly in a dangerous situation.