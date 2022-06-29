UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by train in Rhea County
Chattanooga Police say a pedestrian was struck by a train in Hixson Wednesday evening. 
Officers responded to the call near 5400 Longview Drive just after 8 p.m. and located a 54-year-old man who'd been struck by a train.
 
CPD Captain Jerri Sutton says the man sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 
 
