CHATTANOOGA POLICE: Pedestrian hit by train in Hixson Wednesday night
Chattanooga Police say a pedestrian was struck by a train in Hixson Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the call near 5400 Longview Drive just after 8 p.m. and located a 54-year-old man who'd been struck by a train.
CPD Captain Jerri Sutton says the man sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Stay with Local 3 News as this story continues to develop.
Tags
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
CRIME STOPPERS: Chattanooga police seek suspect who never returned from a test drive
-
Hixson man wins St. Jude Dream Home
-
At least 800 more flights canceled Monday after a chaotic travel weekend
-
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
-
The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway prize winners
-
THP trooper helps, then adopts, stray dog found on interstate
-
UPDATE: Man dies after weekend water emergency
-
Florida conservationists capture 215 pound python, the heaviest found in the state
-
46 migrants have been found dead inside a semi-truck in San Antonio and 16 have been hospitalized, authorities say
-
'This is a bombshell': Trump aides left speechless by Hutchinson testimony