A heavy law enforcement presence is responding to a scene Wednesday evening after a man allegedly fired shots at at least one officer during a traffic stop and fled on foot, Chattanooga police said.
Officers are staged now on Shallowford Rd. near Stein Dr. with a SWAT team.
A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department told Local 3 News on the scene that the suspect is still armed and has now barricaded himself.
Several local businesses have been evacuated, CPD said.
