It's been eight months since a shooting on Grove Street where seven people were shot and two died.
Tuesday morning the new Chattanooga Police Chief, Celeste Murphy, spoke about the case.
Investigators are begging for answers for the Grove Street shooting that targeted women.
"As your chief, a mother, and a woman...I am burdened by the fact that no one has come forward to speak on behalf of these 7 women," Cheif Murphy said.
She spoke on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department's investigation into this case. Chief Murphy said one of her first priorities as chief is to tackle the Grove Street shooting and is asking anyone to come forward with information from the horrible September night.
"Our investigators see the pain the survivors and the families of the victims are experiencing. This is our community and it's going to take all of us together to be able to solve this case," She said.
On September 25th, 2021, families gathered for the Westside reunion on Grove Street. Gunshots were fired. Seven women were shot and
two lost their lives.
"I stand here today to let you know that I'm committed to bringing justice to those who carry out such a selfish and cowardly act," She said.
The Chattanooga Police Department announced they will be using an app to allow people to submit information anonymously and created a special email address for anonymous tips too.
"We need the courageous members of this community to send us anything and everything that you have regardless of how insignificant you feel it may be. Please do this by using the Atlas 1 app or email address homicidetips@chattanooga.gov," Captain Johnathon Chambers, Chattanooga Police Department said.
Investigators have developed a person of interest but they don't have a suspect they can name at this time.
They need the community to submit to these new resources to help further this case.