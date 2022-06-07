A group of pastors with the Southern Christian Coalition are demanding action from Tennessee senators to make policy changes after twenty-six people were shot downtown throughout the last two weeks.
The pastor at New Hope Presbyterian, Reverend Candace Worth, spoke to Local 3 News and said gun reform is not a new issue.
The Coalition has been pushing for and said it's time for leadership to make a big change to help public safety.
"There's a mix within the group of people who hunt, people who have been a victim of gun violence, you know so it's not like this is a group of people that's trying to get rid of guns in the United States but understanding that this is a major problem in our society," Worth said.
Four years ago, twenty pastors met with then-Senator Bob Corker, to try and make a change.
"It seems to me that a lot of leaders are not listening to the youth throughout the country who have made it very clear over the last several years - if not longer - that they want something to change," said Worth.
The group is not suggesting taking away American's rights but encourages stronger limitations from the moments between the purchase of a gun to receiving that firearm in hand.
"We as pastors are not arguing with the fact that the 2nd Amendment needs to be taken away that's not even anywhere near our agenda, but the fact that um, and it's not a political issue, it shouldn't be a political issue, it should just be a safety issue," explained Worth.
They are calling for permit requirements and restrictions with stricter background checks and says if these rules are put in place, leadership may make a difference, help save lives, and eliminate mass shootings.
"I'm hopeful, as pastors we are called to be hopeful and we are called to know that and let other people know that God is active in the world and that things are moving towards change. Whether that change is sooner than later...I'm really praying that it's sooner," she said.
The organization believes the only way to make improvements is with bold leadership and those leaders stepping out of their comfort zone to take a stand.