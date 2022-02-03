Mental health challenges have been on the rise among children amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed emergency mental health visits increased among kids from April to October of 2020.
In the report, data showed visits for kids ages 12 to 17 increased by 31% while the five to 11 age group experienced a 24% increase.
Organizers with Reach One Teach One's Girls in Leadership program are working to break the stigma surrounding mental health especially among young women.
It's part of a Women's Mental Health Seminar on February 19.
"We wanted to bring them together to basically break the stigma on mental health, communication as well as emotional intelligence which will improve the relationship between the mother and daughter," Volunteer Jeanette Wyatt said.
She said they will hold a variety of breakout sessions with different age groups during the seminar.
"I just see how important it is to have that outlet and to have that safe space to be able to talk about things going on in your life that could affect you mentally," Wyatt said.
While it's focused on mothers and daughters, it's not limited to.
"There's grandmothers that are raising little girls, there are aunts, there are foster parents," Executive Director Stephanie Athalone said. "This event is for everyone who is a woman raising another woman."
The Women's Mental Health Seminar will be held at Orchard Knob Middle School on Saturday, February 19th from 9 a.m. to Noon.