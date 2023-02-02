Willie "Mukasa Dada" Ricks is a Civil Rights Activist, known for working with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and for introducing the cry of the 60's, "Black Power."
Ricks was born and raised in Chattanooga, but traveled around the world to fight for equality. On Thursday night, he returned to his hometown to discuss the power of activism.
"I fought for freedom all over the world. It started right here in Chattanooga," said Ricks.
Ricks introduced the phrase, "Black Power," in the 1960s, while asking the crowd, "What do you want?" He says they realized they needed power -- Black Power.
He says when he first began protesting and demonstrating as a teen, he was described as "militant." He participated in the sit-in movement after learning about a few North Carolina A&T students breaking the law, by simply sitting in a restaurant. After they were arrested, it sparked the movement.
"It hit Chattanooga. The Freedom Riders came here, and I joined them," said Ricks.
He says there was a big confrontation, but he was inspired to fight for equality.
At a demonstration some time later, he says it got violent. It made national news, and he was introduced to a new tactic.
"Dr. King and the NAACP, they sent in people to tell us about nonviolence and I thought that the people told us about nonviolence were crazy," said Ricks.
He says the man from the NAACP changed his way of thinking.
After that, he says he traveled throughout the south with Dr. King and others to teach people about non-violence.
"The non-violent movement that was made of a bunch of warriors that were convinced they would do anything, and take anything, to try to get us free," said Ricks.
He recalls marching 250 miles from Memphis, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, with Dr. King. He says the crowd chanted, "Black Power!"
"That inspired us to keep going, and keep going, and keep going," Ricks said. "And the more we struggle, then the more the struggle came to us. Our struggle is continuous."
Bessie Smith Cultural Center will celebrate Black History Month every Thursday at 6pm. All events are free and open to the public.