A Chattanooga man wants a refund or another car from T&T motors in Rossville.
The man claims his step dad purchased a faulty car from the used car lot.
Joseph Nation said his step dad Jackie Ramsey purchased a 2006 Chevy HHR from T&T Motors in Rossville on January 9.
The next day, Nation claims the transmission went out on the vehicle.
Nation test drove the car and said everything seemed to be fine at the time.
After coming to an agreement, Nation's step dad paid T&T Motors Owner Don Thomas 25-hundred dollars cash for the car and drove off.
“We drove it from T&T to here, then we got dinner in it and it was driving fine. On Tuesday the transmission went out,” Nation said.
He said the car broke down on Highway 153 while crossing the dam, shortly after purchasing the tags.
Nation then turned to T&T for help.
“I called T&T to see what they can do and they told me I bought it as is and hung up,” Nation said.
Nation said he understood that the car was sold as it because it was on the paper work he signed.
He said his step dad is battling state four cancer and needs reliable transportation for his treatments.
“It puts us in a bad position for him to get back and forth to the doctor because I work night shift and it is hard for me to get up and get him back and forth to the cancer doctor and his appointments,” Nation said.
Nation hates that his step dad got ripped off and believes T&T should own up to their wrongs.
“Do the right thing. Give the money back or another vehicle,” Nation said.
We reached out to T&T Motors Owner Don Thomas about the situation.
Thomas told us over the phone that the car was fine and when Nation's step dad purchased the car.
He also said it was sold as is and that his not going to do anything about the car.